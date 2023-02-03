Opening the hatch in the Sept's cocoon no longer requires a farming quest.
Now you just have to steal the key from a golem (this allows you to discover Luna's treasure fishing learned at this point in the story.
CESSPOOL update for 3 February 2023
Rework of the catacombs opening quest
Opening the hatch in the Sept's cocoon no longer requires a farming quest.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update