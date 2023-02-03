 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CESSPOOL update for 3 February 2023

Rework of the catacombs opening quest

Share · View all patches · Build 10472092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Opening the hatch in the Sept's cocoon no longer requires a farming quest.
Now you just have to steal the key from a golem (this allows you to discover Luna's treasure fishing learned at this point in the story.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1394031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link