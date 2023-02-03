Patch 28 - More Animations & More Dice Commands

What's up everybody! Last year we had a heavy focus on the core and building mechanics of The RPG Engine. This year we're focusing on the playing experience.

To kick this off here's over 100 new animations including:

Dances

Emotes

Combat additions

Poses

Sitting animations!!

Idles

We've unified the humanoids and dwarfs to they share all available animations. (This does not include the minis, but we can update them too if we receive the request).

We are of course aware that the animation list is now far too long however - While the game is still in alpha we thought we'd prioritise getting these new features out to you all for testing before the full polish pass happens. (Next patch will have an update for the play menu system).

The other Major Additions this patch is a whole host of new Dice Functionality.

We've had plenty of feedback from you all regarding which functions you'd like to see added to the game. Here's some of them:

Basic Dice Roll.

Success/Failure Checks.

Exploding Dice.

Penetrating Dice.

Keep/Drop Dice.

There's a full list in-game & at the end of these Patch notes.

Here's the usual list of other stuff we've been busy with.

Snap to floor now works on Flat-maps.

Character Creator Camera now has post processing and shadows enabled.

Props which spawn with lights have had shadow casting disabled for now (was causing performance issues)

Key-binds Help Menu.

Snapshot camera fixes.

General stability tweaks.

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!

Here are some more details regarding the new dice commands. These are also available in game.

(and hopefully soon one of the amazing community members will copy this to the wiki).

Basic Roll NdX

Rolls N traditional (almost, you can have any number of sides that you want) dice with X sides per die. N must be greater than or equal to 0 and X must be greater than or equal to 1.

Roll Modifiers

Modifiers that can change the behaviour or outcome of dice rolls. Each modifier states which Types Of Dice it can be applied to in parentheses after the modifier name. Rolls can have multiple modifiers applied to a single roll to allow for complex dice expressions.

B - Basic Roll

Many modifiers compare each die to a target number to decided if the modifier action should be applied. We'll call this a Compare Point or CP for short in the roll modifiers below. A Compare Point consists of an optional compare operation <,=,> and a target number. If the operation is not specified = is assumed and for most modifiers the entire Compare Point can be left off for the default behaviour.

Example Compare Points

=3 - If the roll is equal to 3

2 - If the roll is greater than or equal to 2

<18 - If the roll is less than or equal to 18

Target Number / Successes - cCP

Normally when you perform a roll, The RPG Engine reports back the total value of all the dice rolled, plus any modifiers. Some game systems, though, work by rolling a set of dice versus a target number, and then adding up the total number of successes instead.

Example Success Checks

3d6c>3 - Roll 3 d6's and count one success for each roll higher than 3

10d6c<4 - Roll 10 d6's and count one success for each roll less than 4

Failures - fCP

Some systems build on success checks by also including failures. Failure checks only work when a success check is already being done and each failure subtracts one from the total number of successes.

Example Failure Checks

3d6c>3f1 - Roll 3 d6's and count one success for each roll higher than 3 and one failure for each 1

10d6c<4f>5 - Roll 10 d6's and count one success for each roll higher than 4 and one failure for each roll higher than 5

Exploding Dice - xCP

Exploding dice, also known as "rule of 6" or "rule of 10s" depending on your gaming system, rolls an additional die if the maximum is rolled. If the additional roll is also the maximum number the additional rolls keep on going! The Compare Point can be specified to change the exploding trigger.

Example Exploding Dice

3d6x - Rolls 3d6 and explodes every time a 6 is rolled

3d6x>4 - Rolls 3d6 and explodes every time a 5 or 6 is rolled

Exploding Once Only Dice - xoCP

In some systems (such as D&D 5E) you want to reroll dice below a certain value, but you only want to reroll the dice one time each. To do that, just use xo instead of x.



Example Reroll Once Rolls

2d10xo<3 - Roll 2 d10's and reroll any time a 2 or lower is rolled, but only up to one time per dice.

Penetrating Dice - xpCP

HackMaster (and some other systems) use a special style of exploding dice where the additional rolls for each dice have 1 subtracted from the roll. To do this, add a p after the x mark. A die can penetrate multiple times but the modifier is only ever -1 to each additional die.

Example Compounding Dice

5d6xp - Rolls 5d6 and explode with a -1 modifier every time a 6 is rolled

5d6xp>4 - Rolls 5d6 and explode with a -1 modifier every time a 5 or higher is rolled.

Keep / Drop Dice - khN/klN/dhN/dlN

Some game systems ask you to roll a large number of dice, and then either drop a certain number (N) of the lowest rolls, or keep only a certain number (N) of the highest rolls. The RPG Engine supports this type of roll through the d and k commands, respectively. The optional h/l parameter can either be h to keep or drop the highest N dice or l to keep or drop the lowest N dice. If not specified when keeping rolls the high rolls will be kept and when dropping rolls the low rolls will be dropped. The Compare Point can be specified to change the matching trigger.

Example Keep Rolls

8d100k4 - Roll 8 d100's and keep the four largest rolls.

8d100kl4 - Roll 8 d100's and keep the four smallest rolls.

8d100k>4 - Roll 8 d100's and keep the rolls that are larger than four.

Example Drop Rolls

8d100d4 - Roll 8 d100's and drop the four smallest rolls.

8d100dh4 - Roll 8 d100's and drop the four largest rolls.

8d100d=4 - Roll 8 d100's and any that are equal to four.

Here's the additional mathematical operators: