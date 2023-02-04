 Skip to content

Pets Hotel: Prologue update for 4 February 2023

Update #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with textures that caused the performance to drop to 1 fps on some devices
  • Made partial corrections to translations
  • Reduced the size of the game on disk
  • Customers first come to pick up pets and then hand them over so that swaping animals to the same room on the same day can be possible
  • Added light volumetric mist
  • Disabled next tutorial button in last tutorial

