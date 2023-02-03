 Skip to content

Setback Playtest update for 3 February 2023

Weekend #9 Changelog

Weekend #9 Changelog

Setback Playtest update for 3 February 2023
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Current Map Pool

New Items!

Gravity Well
Deploy a gravity field with strong gravity pulling all players inside to the ground!

Orbital Laser
Call in a short orbital laser strike instantly setbacking all players within radius!

Other Changes
  • Smoke now blocks xray (when holding bomb etc.)
  • New hit effects respecting team colors
  • Added XP boost (+20%) when Setback is on your wishlist
  • Collection screen has been re-organized (equip/purchase should be more intuitive)
  • UI now scales linearly up to 8K resolution
  • Disabled stamina (only the sprint ability were using it)
  • Fixed a bug where pressing F1 (How To Play) crashed the game

Changed depots in staging branch

Setback (Alpha) Playtest Content Depot 1614931
