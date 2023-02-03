Weekend #9 Changelog

Current Map Pool
New Items!
Gravity Well
Deploy a gravity field with strong gravity pulling all players inside to the ground!
Orbital Laser
Call in a short orbital laser strike instantly setbacking all players within radius!
Other Changes
- Smoke now blocks xray (when holding bomb etc.)
- New hit effects respecting team colors
- Added XP boost (+20%) when Setback is on your wishlist
- Collection screen has been re-organized (equip/purchase should be more intuitive)
- UI now scales linearly up to 8K resolution
- Disabled stamina (only the sprint ability were using it)
- Fixed a bug where pressing F1 (How To Play) crashed the game
Changed depots in staging branch