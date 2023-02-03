 Skip to content

Victim update for 3 February 2023

Patch 1.6.3 for February 3rd 2023

Patch 1.6.3 for February 3rd 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a bunch of New Paddle Flippers to all of the Crazy Brain Stages

-Adjusted all of the ladders in both the North Tower and the South Tower

-Adjusted audio triggers in the south east of the Desolate Mass

-Adjusted logic for a couple Frozen gates when exiting.

-Adjusted logic within some grave holes secret exits

-Added gradients and backdrops to many of the differentiated Cutscenes

-Added a New sound effect when collecting a Fragment

-Adjusted sound triggers after collecting a Fragment

