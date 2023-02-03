Keeping up the pace - Rebalancing package + variety of other goodies

Good day fellow Sea Mayors

A week without an update wouldn’t feel right, so we’re back with yet another nice batch of improvements!

This time, it revolves around many QoL improvements that players requested, plus a significant rebalancing package of almost all resources/demand, and of course a mandatory bunch of bug fixes.

One of the most mentioned things regarding the difficulty side of the game mechanics is the requests for higher tiers of food and luxuries. In this rebalancing package, we’ve also made improvements to how tier mechanics work, and made it more logical and smooth. Alongside that, the accessibility of methods to alleviate the shortages is also tweaked making possible reactions more useable.

Additional upgrades were made to shark attacks mechanics, movements and appearances of underwater fauna, expedition submarines technicalities and so on…

We’d also like to mention that we’re advancing nicely on the first two major content updates. One of them should be out in February, the other in March, and these two will introduce a sizeable boost to several core parts of the game that were frequently mentioned in the forum discussions.

For now, we hope you’ll like the improvements this update brings, and we wish you all a good gaming weekend!

CHANGELOG

ADDED: Multiple additional animations for whales, sharks and manta Rays

ADDED: Expedition house now has and upgrade that expands submarine cargo capacity

ADDED: Another production upgrade for Oxygen extractor, allowing for increased max output

ADDED: Mushroom Cave – balanced and increased production plus added bonuses

IMPROVED: New farm system with better resource management and avoidance system

IMPROVED: Torpedo platform radius in now of correct radius

FIXED: Overhauled fish movement system; movement variations, rotations and paths

FIXED: Possible CTD when builder drone is not correctly released from buildings or farms

FIXED: Bug with error in trade quantities when having multiple trade ports eliminated

TWEAKED: Shark movement speed in chase state

TWEAKED: Modified variables impacting the progression of shark attacks

TWEAKED: Clicking on shark attack notification now zooms camera to a correct attack origin point

TWEAKED: Not all resources are tradeable from start of game, instead they get unlocked with increased levels of Subsurface base through research tree

TWEAKED: Modified the balance of luxuries consumption from both Tier 1 and Tier 2

TWEAKED: Modified the balance of food consumption from all Tier levels

UPGRADED: AZERTY keyboard support

Have fun and watch your oxygen levels