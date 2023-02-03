Zero Hour | Operation Khan Manzil



Zero Hour’s Operation Khan Manzil consists of a new map, the addition of a 10-player CO-OP experience, new weapons, improved optimization, accessibility & more. This update focuses on content updates and quality improvements.

Addition of a New Map

Khan Manzil

First up, we're thrilled to announce the addition of a brand new map - Khan Manzil. This two-storied building is packed with narrow corridors and rooms, offering a fresh challenge to players. With multiple entries and vents that you can throw grenades through, you'll have to strategize your attack like never before.

The story involves a bomb situation. The Suspected location's name is Khan Mazil. A civilian called 911 spotting a person making a bomb on the boot of a car. The exact location of the vehicle is unknown so locate the bomb and expect armed hostiles around the area. There are suspicions about there being more bombs scattered around the city so bring in suspects and we will interrogate them for locations later. This is a race against time, we expect you to find the bomb before any damage is done.

New Weapons

**AKS-74U

**

The AKS-74U is a shrunk-down AK-74 it's got an eight-and-a-half-inch barrel with a side folding stock. The chamber is in 5.45 by 39 caliber. AKS-74U offers the compactness and handiness of an SMG but is chambered for the standard 5.45x39mm rifle cartridge and took standard AK-74 magazines. It also gives its users more striking power than a pistol-caliber weapon.

**HK UMP

**

This is a significant departure from the MP5 mechanically. Instead of being roller-delayed blowback, this is just a simple blowback submachine gun. It does fire from a closed bolt. It's primarily a 9mm semi-automatic carbine, with the option to flip the switch and have full-auto if you really need it. And in that context, having a closed-bolt firing gun is definitely an advantage. It makes for, in a practical matter, a much more accurate first or single shot. the UMP does maintain that closed-bolt hammer-fired functionality. It retains a lot of the handling elements of the MP5. But instead of having a stamped sheet-metal receiver with a bunch of relatively complex milled parts, this is an extremely simple gun with a polymer receiver and a very blocky square bolt.

New co-op experience

CO-OP mode is now featuring 10-player CO-OP missions. You can now add up to 10 players to your squad and engage with a whole new combat experience in the field. The CO-OP menu has also been improved due to its new features and accessibility.

New Features

Utility Slot 3

We've added two new utilities - Utility 3. This includes the Door Rammer and Medkit, offering new opportunities for both offense and defense. The Door Rammer allows you to make entry from any angle, and the Medkit will restore your HP when you're low on health.

Door rammer

In order to maintain control of a situation and ensure optimal safety, law enforcement personnel use stealth and surprise when breaching. Tactical entry equipment is used by law enforcement practitioners, specifically, specialized teams such as special weapons and tactics (SWAT) or tactical entry teams, to gain access to restricted areas (e.g., barricaded entries, boarded buildings, and locked doors).

Med Kit

This kit combines a 12” Syringe with a SWAT-T tourniquet and a pack of H&H Medical’s Compressed Gauze into a single, easy-to-carry package.

author: Note that you will not be able to use it while at full HP. For the SWAT team the med-kit will restore 20 HP, while for Terrorist team the med-kit will restore 10 HP.

Terror house texture rework

The map has been reworked to look more in line with our newer work. Just like all maps we have reworked, we have attempted to smoothen the edges of Terror House and bump up the texture quality to improve the overall believability and immersion.

Miscellaneous improvements

We've also made some miscellaneous changes, including improved animation syncing with weapons, improved lighting and brightness throughout some of the maps, and new animations for better visual cues.







Conclusion

We are trying to get up to speed again to provide content sooner like we used to in the past. We always hope to progress through smaller patches until the next major update. Thanks to the private testers team for testing out the builds with every internal update to ensure a more polished experience for the public release of the update.

We really appreciate and thank the community for the unconditional support and love for the game.

ADDED

New Playable Map "Khan Manzil"

New Weapon UMP (CT Side)

New Weapon AKU (T Side)

New Utility Slot number 3

New Utility for Slot 3 - Door Rammer

New Utility for Slot 3 - Medkit (Default button, Num key 06)

New Player death animations for crouch & prone state

New Animations for suspect Flashed & Smoked state for when they are arrested or zip tied

Rats Den map co-op cutscene

FIXED

Server Browser not updating region on initial try

Jittery FPS hand animations

SKS Reload animations for aim and hip position overlapping

Being able to kick door while prone

Flash light leaking through wall

Texture corruption due to memory leakage

Volumetric density issues

IMPROVED

Co-op number of traps and door wedge suspects place based on mission

Free Cam reset speed will no longer snap and will smoothly return to default view

FPS hand animation syncing with weapons

Weapon reload mech SFX

Player idle turning animations

Brightness for Training Ground

Brightness for "Bank Heist" map

Brightness for "Hotel Trouble" map

Brightness & lighting for "Embassy Raid" map

Brightness & lighting for "Cafe Fourteen" map

Brightness & lighting for "Red Wedding" map

Road asphalt textures for various maps

Main Menu loading time

Optimized Terror House

Optimized Loading even further

Visual effect - Screen Space Reflections

CHANGES

Added 10 Player Co-op & Training Option

Added Co-op lobby host's status sign

Added Co-op option to watch mission cutscene

Added Mocap animations for co-op suspect alerts

Added separate aim and body movement ( upper body of the player character will move separately from lower body )

Added player character C2 explosion reaction animation

Reworked Terror House map

Increased Lobby Squad count up to 10 players

Slightly Reduced stamina drain for sprinting

Removed Co-op mission cutscene playing automatically in the beginning

Co-op objective based suspect will always be zip tied using aggressive animation

When shooting on active armor plate it will no longer play the blood VFX and instead will play Metal hit VFX

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France