Zero Hour | Operation Khan Manzil

Zero Hour’s Operation Khan Manzil consists of a new map, the addition of a 10-player CO-OP experience, new weapons, improved optimization, accessibility & more. This update focuses on content updates and quality improvements.
Addition of a New Map
Khan Manzil
First up, we're thrilled to announce the addition of a brand new map - Khan Manzil. This two-storied building is packed with narrow corridors and rooms, offering a fresh challenge to players. With multiple entries and vents that you can throw grenades through, you'll have to strategize your attack like never before.
The story involves a bomb situation. The Suspected location's name is Khan Mazil. A civilian called 911 spotting a person making a bomb on the boot of a car. The exact location of the vehicle is unknown so locate the bomb and expect armed hostiles around the area. There are suspicions about there being more bombs scattered around the city so bring in suspects and we will interrogate them for locations later. This is a race against time, we expect you to find the bomb before any damage is done.
New Weapons
AKS-74U
**
The AKS-74U is a shrunk-down AK-74 it's got an eight-and-a-half-inch barrel with a side folding stock. The chamber is in 5.45 by 39 caliber. AKS-74U offers the compactness and handiness of an SMG but is chambered for the standard 5.45x39mm rifle cartridge and took standard AK-74 magazines. It also gives its users more striking power than a pistol-caliber weapon.
HK UMP
**
This is a significant departure from the MP5 mechanically. Instead of being roller-delayed blowback, this is just a simple blowback submachine gun. It does fire from a closed bolt. It's primarily a 9mm semi-automatic carbine, with the option to flip the switch and have full-auto if you really need it. And in that context, having a closed-bolt firing gun is definitely an advantage. It makes for, in a practical matter, a much more accurate first or single shot. the UMP does maintain that closed-bolt hammer-fired functionality. It retains a lot of the handling elements of the MP5. But instead of having a stamped sheet-metal receiver with a bunch of relatively complex milled parts, this is an extremely simple gun with a polymer receiver and a very blocky square bolt.
New co-op experience
CO-OP mode is now featuring 10-player CO-OP missions. You can now add up to 10 players to your squad and engage with a whole new combat experience in the field. The CO-OP menu has also been improved due to its new features and accessibility.
New Features
Utility Slot 3
We've added two new utilities - Utility 3. This includes the Door Rammer and Medkit, offering new opportunities for both offense and defense. The Door Rammer allows you to make entry from any angle, and the Medkit will restore your HP when you're low on health.
Door rammer
In order to maintain control of a situation and ensure optimal safety, law enforcement personnel use stealth and surprise when breaching. Tactical entry equipment is used by law enforcement practitioners, specifically, specialized teams such as special weapons and tactics (SWAT) or tactical entry teams, to gain access to restricted areas (e.g., barricaded entries, boarded buildings, and locked doors).
Med Kit
This kit combines a 12” Syringe with a SWAT-T tourniquet and a pack of H&H Medical’s Compressed Gauze into a single, easy-to-carry package.
author: Note that you will not be able to use it while at full HP. For the SWAT team the med-kit will restore 20 HP, while for Terrorist team the med-kit will restore 10 HP.
Terror house texture rework
The map has been reworked to look more in line with our newer work. Just like all maps we have reworked, we have attempted to smoothen the edges of Terror House and bump up the texture quality to improve the overall believability and immersion.
Miscellaneous improvements
We've also made some miscellaneous changes, including improved animation syncing with weapons, improved lighting and brightness throughout some of the maps, and new animations for better visual cues.
Conclusion
We are trying to get up to speed again to provide content sooner like we used to in the past. We always hope to progress through smaller patches until the next major update. Thanks to the private testers team for testing out the builds with every internal update to ensure a more polished experience for the public release of the update.
We really appreciate and thank the community for the unconditional support and love for the game.
Update Logs
ADDED
- New Playable Map "Khan Manzil"
- New Weapon UMP (CT Side)
- New Weapon AKU (T Side)
- New Utility Slot number 3
- New Utility for Slot 3 - Door Rammer
- New Utility for Slot 3 - Medkit (Default button, Num key 06)
- New Player death animations for crouch & prone state
- New Animations for suspect Flashed & Smoked state for when they are arrested or zip tied
- Rats Den map co-op cutscene
FIXED
- Server Browser not updating region on initial try
- Jittery FPS hand animations
- SKS Reload animations for aim and hip position overlapping
- Being able to kick door while prone
- Flash light leaking through wall
- Texture corruption due to memory leakage
- Volumetric density issues
IMPROVED
- Co-op number of traps and door wedge suspects place based on mission
- Free Cam reset speed will no longer snap and will smoothly return to default view
- FPS hand animation syncing with weapons
- Weapon reload mech SFX
- Player idle turning animations
- Brightness for Training Ground
- Brightness for "Bank Heist" map
- Brightness for "Hotel Trouble" map
- Brightness & lighting for "Embassy Raid" map
- Brightness & lighting for "Cafe Fourteen" map
- Brightness & lighting for "Red Wedding" map
- Road asphalt textures for various maps
- Main Menu loading time
- Optimized Terror House
- Optimized Loading even further
- Visual effect - Screen Space Reflections
CHANGES
- Added 10 Player Co-op & Training Option
- Added Co-op lobby host's status sign
- Added Co-op option to watch mission cutscene
- Added Mocap animations for co-op suspect alerts
- Added separate aim and body movement ( upper body of the player character will move separately from lower body )
- Added player character C2 explosion reaction animation
- Reworked Terror House map
- Increased Lobby Squad count up to 10 players
- Slightly Reduced stamina drain for sprinting
- Removed Co-op mission cutscene playing automatically in the beginning
- Co-op objective based suspect will always be zip tied using aggressive animation
- When shooting on active armor plate it will no longer play the blood VFX and instead will play Metal hit VFX
Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France
