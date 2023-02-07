 Skip to content

Substance 3D Sampler 2023 update for 7 February 2023

Substance 3D Sampler 4.0.1 Hotfix is now available!

We released a small hotfix update for 3D Sampler.

Version 4

4.0.1 Banana
(Released: February 07, 2023)

Fixed:
[3D Capture] When using masks, the texture projection may be broken
[3D Capture] Artefacts may appear on your object
[3D Capture] The exported mesh may be really small

Known Issues:
[3D Capture] FBX and OBJ exports downscale the result
[3D Capture] 3D Capture is available on MacOS even if your hardware is not compatible. Check the documentation.
[3D Capture] Crash when the mesh reconstruction is done.
[Layers] Content-Aware Fill can be stuck if you tweak layers below
[Color Picker] Picking a color on a second monitor with a different resolution may not work
[Content] Shape light widget is not working in spherical projection mode
[Interoperability] Material with displacement sent to Stager will lose displacement controls

