Substance 3D Sampler 4.0.1 Hotfix is now available!

We released a small hotfix update for 3D Sampler.

Version 4

4.0.1 Banana

(Released: February 07, 2023)

Fixed:

[3D Capture] When using masks, the texture projection may be broken

[3D Capture] Artefacts may appear on your object

[3D Capture] The exported mesh may be really small

Known Issues:

[3D Capture] FBX and OBJ exports downscale the result

[3D Capture] 3D Capture is available on MacOS even if your hardware is not compatible. Check the documentation.

[3D Capture] Crash when the mesh reconstruction is done.

[Layers] Content-Aware Fill can be stuck if you tweak layers below

[Color Picker] Picking a color on a second monitor with a different resolution may not work

[Content] Shape light widget is not working in spherical projection mode

[Interoperability] Material with displacement sent to Stager will lose displacement controls