Fixed some bugs and Add some covenient functions.

After the release, I received information about the bug, so I checked on my end and found the bug. I found a bug that caused the game to become unusable, so I quickly fixed it.

There was a problem that when selecting English as the language of choice and selecting a scenario, the game would not proceed from the setting screen. This problem has been fixed.

We also received feedback that it would be better to be able to exit the game from the game UI, so we added a Quit button to the title screen. Pressing it immediately exits the game.

Other minor visual adjustments were made to reduce VRAM usage.

We have added support for the English UI, although it is not currently supported on Steam. We are now able to display some UI characters in English, but not all of them are supported. Also, the tutorial text is not yet complete, so only Japanese UI is officially supported at this stage. We will continue to work on the English support, so please be patient.

We will put the version before the update in the Beta version. If it does not work, please try this version.