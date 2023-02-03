 Skip to content

Trailmakers update for 3 February 2023

Submarines 🌊 Trailmakers Tutorials

Trailmakers update for 3 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello builder!

Have you conquered the deep seas of Trailmakers? Submarines are among the most interesting vehicles to create in Trailmakers. They are specially usefull for High Seas Expansion, where you'll need them to explore the world and find all the hidden secrets.

In this tutorial, our guest Little Corn Dogs shares his proccess to build a submarine. Check it out and tell us in the comments, what vehicle tutorials would you like to watch next?

Thanks for watching builder!

