Hunting Life VR: Dove Season update for 3 February 2023

Update - Patch 1.2

Patch 1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.2 adds a new hunting area (more than 550 acres) in the rugged high desert of central Arizona. The hunting area is inspired by the area around Cave Creek and Carefree, northeast of Phoenix.

Added:

  • Arizona Map
  • New Stands for Action Challenge in Arizona
  • White-winged Doves (more common in Arizona, but also found in Texas)

Fixed:

  • LODs on many tree models improved to improve visuals and performance
  • Rare bug with birds falling through terrain
  • Rare bug with Action Challenge giving double credit for the same bird
  • Very rare bug where player could be stuck in Action Challenge
  • Colliders for some tree models larger than they should be

