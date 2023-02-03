Update 1.51.0 is live with fixes, tweaks, and some QoL improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10471791 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 14:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Thanks for the reports & feedback!

This update should fix most of the recent issues, and also reflects on some of the recent suggestions & feedback.

For the next update, I'm taking another pass at some Mechanist stuff, as well as looking at making some UI improvements based on recent (and some long-time) suggestions. Keep the bug reports, feedback, and suggestions coming! I very much appreciate all your engagement :)

Thank you, and have a good weekend!

Here are the full notes:

1.51.0:

QoL:

You can now right-click Bramley to go directly to the Expedition Tree.

Stackable items are now marked as favorite if either the source or target stack is marked as favorite when transferring to or from the Stash.

Runestone renamed "Blank Runestone" to further emphasize on the difference between the Dungeon and Elite Dungeon Anomaly rewards.

Improved text display on the Anomaly Waypoint interface (mostly noticable for non-Latin fonts), and several other UI panels.

Mechanist:

Improved targeting of Rip Blade and Seeker Swarm, reducing the chances of it not hitting anything. (Keep in mind that if it goes off screen too far it will still disappear, so try and point it towards closer groups)

Updated visuals of Bomb Bots explosion.

Updated visuals of Misfire.

Fixes: