Don’t be alone in The Complex – Join our Discord!

The last year of GTFO was fantastic, releasing out of Early Access and delivering both new and previous rundowns. That meant that a lot of new prisoners were awoken but not everyone has a core gang of people to take on the challenge of GTFO with. This is why our official Discord server has been the home of a big part of the community since the game's early days.

This is just a small highlight of what you can find on the official Discord server

Region-based LFG channels

A plethora av voice channels with that extra good quality

Lore discussions for the curious and the terminal-scavenging log hunters alike

Deep talks about strategies for the harder challenges and what loadouts you should use

View and share clips and other media content from GTFO, from the funny gags to thorough guides

Technical support from people with hundreds of hours in the game

As many in this forum can attest to, it’s a beginner-friendly place where both veterans and freshly awoken prisoners can hang out and bonk some sleepers together.