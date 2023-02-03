Don’t be alone in The Complex – Join our Discord!

The last year of GTFO was fantastic, releasing out of Early Access and delivering both new and previous rundowns. That meant that a lot of new prisoners were awoken but not everyone has a core gang of people to take on the challenge of GTFO with. This is why our official Discord server has been the home of a big part of the community since the game's early days.
This is just a small highlight of what you can find on the official Discord server
- Region-based LFG channels
- A plethora av voice channels with that extra good quality
- Lore discussions for the curious and the terminal-scavenging log hunters alike
- Deep talks about strategies for the harder challenges and what loadouts you should use
- View and share clips and other media content from GTFO, from the funny gags to thorough guides
- Technical support from people with hundreds of hours in the game
As many in this forum can attest to, it’s a beginner-friendly place where both veterans and freshly awoken prisoners can hang out and bonk some sleepers together.
