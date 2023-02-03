 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hubris update for 3 February 2023

Patch 1.21

Share · View all patches · Build 10471709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during Loading screens.
  • Fixed a dynamic light issue which caused major frame drops in the Terraformer Interior scene.
  • Fixed a texture error in the last cinematic explosion.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1265801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link