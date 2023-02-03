- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during Loading screens.
- Fixed a dynamic light issue which caused major frame drops in the Terraformer Interior scene.
- Fixed a texture error in the last cinematic explosion.
Hubris update for 3 February 2023
Patch 1.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update