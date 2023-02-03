Tour, Guilds, Comedy and Tragedy, Under cover of night

Share · View all patches · Build 10471698 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Reach zone 125 to give

Concert tour!

Tour replaces concert and gives 5 times more notes.

A new mechanic has been added:

Guilds

Assemble right squads of heroes to build 8 commonwealth guilds!

Guilds are available from zone 150. Each guild increases number of pages in certain books.

Starting in zone 175, you will receive

Masks of comedy and tragedy

Masks increase number of pens and unburnable manuscripts you receive.

Added new quest -

Under cover of night.

Reach zone 44 to access it.

Additions and changes: