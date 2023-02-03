Tour, Guilds, Comedy and Tragedy, Under cover of night

Reach zone 125 to give
Concert tour!
Tour replaces concert and gives 5 times more notes.
A new mechanic has been added:
Guilds
Assemble right squads of heroes to build 8 commonwealth guilds!
Guilds are available from zone 150. Each guild increases number of pages in certain books.
Starting in zone 175, you will receive
Masks of comedy and tragedy
Masks increase number of pens and unburnable manuscripts you receive.
Added new quest -
Under cover of night.
Reach zone 44 to access it.
Additions and changes:
- Fire behavior changed during dragon eye action.
- Fixed bug when timers for blessings were not written because of Cheese cellar illustration.
- Megadwarf and Enhanced Weapon modes are now not reset after restart.
- Changed notification about getting candy every hour if there is Candy box pack.
