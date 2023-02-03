 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bard Idle update for 3 February 2023

Tour, Guilds, Comedy and Tragedy, Under cover of night

Share · View all patches · Build 10471698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reach zone 125 to give

Concert tour!

Tour replaces concert and gives 5 times more notes.

A new mechanic has been added:

Guilds

Assemble right squads of heroes to build 8 commonwealth guilds!
Guilds are available from zone 150. Each guild increases number of pages in certain books.

Starting in zone 175, you will receive

Masks of comedy and tragedy

Masks increase number of pens and unburnable manuscripts you receive.

Added new quest -

Under cover of night.

Reach zone 44 to access it.

Additions and changes:

  • Fire behavior changed during dragon eye action.
  • Fixed bug when timers for blessings were not written because of Cheese cellar illustration.
  • Megadwarf and Enhanced Weapon modes are now not reset after restart.
  • Changed notification about getting candy every hour if there is Candy box pack.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link