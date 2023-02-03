- Added new story UI (descriptions are still placeholder).
- Added new ui for all menus.
- Added new shortcut for Mapmaker (duplicate "V").
- Added new function for Achievements to force themselves if steam is not connected.
TimeShifters update for 3 February 2023
Bug Fix #13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update