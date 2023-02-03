 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TimeShifters update for 3 February 2023

Bug Fix #13

Share · View all patches · Build 10471695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new story UI (descriptions are still placeholder).
  • Added new ui for all menus.
  • Added new shortcut for Mapmaker (duplicate "V").
  • Added new function for Achievements to force themselves if steam is not connected.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1533471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link