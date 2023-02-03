 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Посылка update for 3 February 2023

Small fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10471652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, I fixed an issue where the animation of 1 element that was forgotten in the last update could lag.
Also fixed the display of 3 rooms on the map

Changed files in this update

Depot 2266581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link