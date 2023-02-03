Share · View all patches · Build 10471642 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 14:32:50 UTC by Wendy

Update to 1.005

This is quite an extensive overhaul and aims to deal with video glitches and other annoying bugs, among other things:

Further work has been carried out on cab lighting.

The wind generation algorithm has been further updated.

(Wind characteristics vary with each session and are not under user control. However, the wind has only a very minimal effect on train performance.)

Train physics: retardant forces have been adjusted slightly and as a result the train performs better at higher speeds and coasts better at most speeds.

(These attributes are of course, affected by gradient and train weight.)

The video frame search mechanism has been totally overhauled and will hopefully lead to less glitches and lock-ups, when the video is 'caching,'

Audio system has had a load of bugs remedied; audio now fades in at the start of the session.

The interior cab light has been improved.

The signal at Gatwick is now working properly again.

Numerous other bugs have been straightened out.