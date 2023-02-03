Some time zone and other stuff.

- Fixed issues with Date time in non-us locations. Not 100% certain this is resolved, but I likely is
- Removed some difficulty when identifying items
- You can now scroll as far as you want outside of combat when looking for a spell in the cast menu
- After combat F9, the quickslots no longer pop up after going into inventory
