Update notes V1.1.2 (3.2.2023)

Updates
- Russian localization added
Bug fixes
- Typo and text translation fixes.
- Skill labels (level) not visible when skill unlocked.
- Exiting merchant UI (Bruce) too soon prevents loot drop.
- Slot machines not working correctly when changing rooms during their animation.
- Knockback out of a room caused by a deathblow soft locks the death animation.
- Scarlet controllable during dialog after first death (when cancelling resurrection animation).
- UI bug it the start of "Magic Flute" lewd scene.
- Story texts clipping in Journal.
- Enemies teleportin to the wrong side of trap doors causing soft lock.
- Pause menu journal tab archive list scrolling not working correctly.
- Diary entry "Journal Of the First Maiden Part 9" last line is a duplicate.
Other changes
- Automatically open pause menu and pause game (when possible) when controller is disconnected.
- Spawn lewd chest instead of normal chest as a story point fallback.
- Room adjustments: teleporter positions, geometry and difficulty tuning.
- Added invincibility frames when entering room (doors/teleporter).
