Scarlet Maiden update for 3 February 2023

Update notes V1.1.2 (3.2.2023)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Updates
  • Russian localization added
Bug fixes
  • Typo and text translation fixes.
  • Skill labels (level) not visible when skill unlocked.
  • Exiting merchant UI (Bruce) too soon prevents loot drop.
  • Slot machines not working correctly when changing rooms during their animation.
  • Knockback out of a room caused by a deathblow soft locks the death animation.
  • Scarlet controllable during dialog after first death (when cancelling resurrection animation).
  • UI bug it the start of "Magic Flute" lewd scene.
  • Story texts clipping in Journal.
  • Enemies teleportin to the wrong side of trap doors causing soft lock.
  • Pause menu journal tab archive list scrolling not working correctly.
  • Diary entry "Journal Of the First Maiden Part 9" last line is a duplicate.
Other changes
  • Automatically open pause menu and pause game (when possible) when controller is disconnected.
  • Spawn lewd chest instead of normal chest as a story point fallback.
  • Room adjustments: teleporter positions, geometry and difficulty tuning.
  • Added invincibility frames when entering room (doors/teleporter).

