Lovely Planet Remix update for 4 February 2023

✨ FACELIFT ✨

4 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The PSX vibe was fun while it lasted.

Now, it's time for more shiny, more smooth and more detail than ever before 🌟

New special effects!

Bloom and Ambient Occlusion! Crysis got nothing on Lovely Planet 😌

Actual Bendy Hands!

More particle effects ✨

Annnndd, I hope you're enjoying this half as much as I am 🥹

Twitter thread with more images here and here!

All effects can be toggled. Performance hit should be completely avoidable on mid-high range setups.

Infinite Bliss 🙏

