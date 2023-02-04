✨ FACELIFT ✨

The PSX vibe was fun while it lasted.
Now, it's time for more shiny, more smooth and more detail than ever before 🌟
New special effects!
Bloom and Ambient Occlusion! Crysis got nothing on Lovely Planet 😌
Actual Bendy Hands!
More particle effects ✨
Annnndd, I hope you're enjoying this half as much as I am 🥹
Twitter thread with more images here and here!
All effects can be toggled. Performance hit should be completely avoidable on mid-high range setups.
Infinite Bliss 🙏
Changed files in this update