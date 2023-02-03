 Skip to content

PERISH update for 3 February 2023

PERISH available on Steam Deck

Build 10471527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aren’t long car or train rides super boring? Isn’t your couch just a lot more comfortable than the chair in front of your PC? Wouldn’t it be cool if you could spend your time obliterating creatures in Purgatory wherever and whenever you like?

Well, you can. PERISH is available on Steam Deck! So, you can fight your way through hordes of enemies, alone or with your friends in any situation.

Want to have a preview of how PERISH looks on Steam Deck? Then check out this video by the YouTuber MaliceSpeedwagon:

