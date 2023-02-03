 Skip to content

LoveChoice 拣爱 update for 3 February 2023

Bug fixed

Build 10471501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Bug Fiexed] Not saving the game language correctly
[Bug Fiexed] The game language will change by itself when opening OPTION

