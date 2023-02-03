1.降低了break时的倒计时损耗，由6s降低为5s
2.降低了N/H/Lmiss时的倒计时损耗，N40s降低为33.3s，H50s降低为36.6s，L60s降低为40s
3.调整了L难度5道中后半激光阵的激光设计
4.降低了H难度6boss4非弹幕难度
5.更换了6boss的冰块弹幕贴图，使其更明显
*请注意，更新R1.01版本后，原有rep有可能会播放不正确，如需播放旧版本rep，可以在属性设置中将版本调整为R1.00
东方雪莲华 ～ Abyss Soul Lotus. update for 3 February 2023
R1.01系统调整和弹幕调整
