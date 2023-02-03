Version 0.8.21 - Mission 67 fix and more map editor fun

Hey all!

A fun new update is here!

Mission 67 fix

Main reason for the update is the fix of mission 67, electro tanks not teleporting and preventing players to progress in the main campaign.

More map editor controls

You can now freely rotate blocks in the map editor, any angle. Just hold down the rotation mouse button, and it rotates. Also; you when you scroll you can change the size of (almost) any map editor prop! But be careful not to destroy your map by making it unplayable. ;)

Lives and checkpoints

Set lives and checkpoints for specific missions in the map editor! This way you can now make a 100 mission campaign with checkpoints and lives, like an actual campaign. :)

Cozy mission 100

AI companions can now join you fighting the king tank, it was the only mission that was not possible to play with the companions, but you can now. But they don't have armour plates, so if they are a big help... well thats questionable.

Changelog