Version 0.8.21 - Mission 67 fix and more map editor fun

Hey all!
A fun new update is here!
Mission 67 fix
Main reason for the update is the fix of mission 67, electro tanks not teleporting and preventing players to progress in the main campaign.
More map editor controls
You can now freely rotate blocks in the map editor, any angle. Just hold down the rotation mouse button, and it rotates. Also; you when you scroll you can change the size of (almost) any map editor prop! But be careful not to destroy your map by making it unplayable. ;)
Lives and checkpoints
Set lives and checkpoints for specific missions in the map editor! This way you can now make a 100 mission campaign with checkpoints and lives, like an actual campaign. :)
Cozy mission 100
AI companions can now join you fighting the king tank, it was the only mission that was not possible to play with the companions, but you can now. But they don't have armour plates, so if they are a big help... well thats questionable.
Changelog
- Added Any Key screen
- Added a photo sensitivity warning , seen as wee tanks has flashing lights
- Fixed doubles in custom tank load list, and also made the list UI longer
- You can now input longer custom tank names
- New tank customization menu in account settings
- Cool new screen showing you your level progress when coming back to the main menu
- AI companions appear again in other languages
- Achievements in main menu now have some of the new images
[Map Editor]
- Press the RETURN key for playtesting in map editor
- Armour crate now can't be rotated in the editor
- Option to enable missions to be checkpoints
- Option to make missions give players extra lives
- Scale and rotate blocks, more freedom!
- Some new map editor props
- Make the colorable ball and block, moveable
- Fixed custom tank list not working anymore
- Dark missions work again in editor
- Extended max character limit on custom tanks
Changed files in this update