The last part for Age Of Iron is now live! Use over 20 different ironclads in total, and fight age of sail ships! OR, in the brand new expermental mode, select one of three age of sail ships, and do 1 of three PVE missiions up to 5 players!

The next update, will all be about the new PVE mode! Adding in all the Age of sail ships and iron clads! Till then, o7.