Slaughter Horse 2 - Early Access 0.7

Hello Horse hackers. This update has been mostly about upgrading some graphical elements. Things should now be a bit prettier, but there's still a way to go!

The Shaders are all on by default, but if your machine struggles with them the option to cull them down will appear in a future build. However, as AppGameKit Studio is mostly concerned with mobile apps they shouldn't be too demanding for a reasonable machine. My PC is one of those ones you get ready made from eBay for about £300 and it blasts it all no trouble, but as ever, let me know if you find issues!

The way files are saved has been slightly changed, so if you continue with a previous game there might be unpredictable effects. If so, time to start a new game!

Otherwise:

Bugfix: After being exposed by the Blackmailer or Rememberer your sus would reset. Should be fixed.

Bugfix: An array error on Gummy's screen related to your sanity. Fixed.

Bugfix: Exploit fixed where if you went onto options on the tarot screen and came back out, you could see the names of the hidden cards. You didn't know that? Too late now!

Bugfix: Ponies quit work if their sanity damage hit 10%, so if you were finding the game was suddenly way easier there's your reason why. Fixed.

Feature: Seeing if I can make use of the AGK shader pack. There are some extra graphical effects with the 3D elements.

Feature: Houses are better, but still working on that.

Feature: Added video support, as you saw on your way in. This is currently only used on the Catsmeat Logo at the start while I make sure it doesn't cause issues.

Farewell!