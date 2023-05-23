🌍 Novo awaits you: Planet of Lana is finally OUT NOW!

Friends, Novo-ites, countrymen!

Finally the day is here when you all get to experience Planet of Lana; the game all of us here at Wishfully have spent the better part of five years pouring our hearts and souls into.

Yes that’s right, today, Tuesday May 23rd, 2023 will be remembered in history as the day that… we all finally got some sleep again! 😀

Jokes aside, we really couldn’t be more thrilled, proud and excited to finally let you loose on the Novo wilderness in search of adventure! We want to take this opportunity to really say a massive, and heartfelt THANK YOU (❤️) to all you curious fans who've patiently been waiting for this day to arrive. All your support and excitement truly is what’s kept us going all these years.



And please please please don’t be afraid to let us know what you think of the game here on Steam or any of our social media channels! Even though it’s been so long since we set off on this journey, Planet of Lana is our very first game and we want nothing more than to learn, grow and improve in every way possible, to ensure that we can keep bringing you games with even more of that heart and soul we mentioned earlier.

Before you head over to join Lana and Mui, here is a short list of some rare, but nonetheless occasionally occurring bugs to look out for:

Ultra wide support up to 20:9 is currently missing and will come in a patch later this week

Some smaller bug fixes coming later this week

Re-bindable controls are coming as soon as we possible can, but we cannot give an exact date yet

More accessibility options are coming, but we cannot give an exact date yet

Enjoy your time on Novo!

Sincerely,

The Wishfully Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1608230/Planet_of_Lana/