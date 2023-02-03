SpriteMancer v1.0.1.2

[/h1]
[h1]
- Added new element "Shape".
- Added image transformation box to Image element. This allows quick resizing and rotation of an image.
- Added .MOV support with transparency.
- Added backup loading when opening SpriteMancer after a crash.
- Added an option to scale GIF output.
- Added an option to set Spritesheet distribution: Compact, Horizontal or Vertical.
- Added an option to match video speed to preview speed for MP4/MOV/WEBM exports.
- Added a new blendmode "Clipping Mask".
- Added "Black And White" node.
- Added "Threshold" node.
- Added "Outer Glow" node.
- Added new templates: 3D Pixelart, Entity Hit, Explosion, Fire, Fire Pixel and Thanos Effect.
- Added an experimental "Juice FX 2.0" project importer.
[/h1]
- Export preview window has been completely reworked.
- GIF export has been completely changed, allowing transparency and better results.
- Spritesheet export has been completely changed, allowing big spritesheet sizes.
- Render time step time changed from 0.10s to 0.25s.
- Default project is now empty. (Removed emitter)
- Changed MP4 video encoder.
- "Project Scale" value can now be less than 1.
- Node modifiers chains are now fully disabled when the queue is broken.
[h1]
- Improved rendering speed by removing old code.
- Improved node graph performance by refactoring the code.
- Frameskip no longer speeds up videos and gifs.
- Math nodes values can now be negative.
- Canvas resize window can now be closed with Enter key.
- Curve node no longer breaks when using specific values.
- Image's Timed section time sliders can no longer reach zero and crash the app.
- Helpers "Below/Above" are now included in the preferences file.
- All time sliders can now be set to any values using CTRL+LMB and no longer snap to the closest step value.
