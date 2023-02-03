 Skip to content

RUNES Magica update for 3 February 2023

v0.62 Update

v0.62 Update

Changes

Rune combination fuction and element rune recipe have been removed from the inventory.

Now rune combination is available at an object appears that appears when stage cleared.

The method of watching recipe of element runes has been changed.

Now only recipe of element runes have been acquired will be shown.

Hints are provided only for the production of elemental runes that have never been acquired.

The damage chest's HP has been raised.

Adjusted the damage of some spells.

The Mineralium rune's ability damage has been lowered.

Bug fix

Fixed a bug that the ability of Terra Rune were not applied properly.

Fixed a bug that the Pressura rune's complex spell did not work properly.

Fixed a bug that the movement spell was redirected during the casting.

