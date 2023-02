You can now manage your lobby from the main menu

Added ability to switch to new game modes/maps while in a lobby

Updated UI

New main menu environment

New test map (Upcycle)

New mini-game map (Impulsumo)

Incinerator now replicates

Added new item spawner

Added intro video

*Note: This update comes with a lot of known bugs and is for testing purposes in preparation for the demo, I ask for your patience while we clean those up.

Thanks!

-KK