Elemental War 1.11.0

As we worked again on Elemental War anyway due to some other ports we decided to also update the other versions and so we added Steam Deck support!

In general don’t expect huge jumps from this update. We slightly improved the graphics by adjusting post processing and raised texture quality.

Besides that are just a bunch of minor tweaks and some adjustments required for Steam Deck.

This is our last update for Elemental War. If you find any critical bugs we of course will continue support, but besides that don’t expect any more updates here.

Full changelog

Enhancements:

slightly improved post processing

Steam Deck adjustments

Fixes:

fixed random network connection popups

fixed pressing back button in buy modifier overlay keeps the menu open, but goes to the upper alliance menu

fixed wording in build tower tutorial text

If you have any balancing concerns or bugs, please let us know, either as comment, in the discussions, via the Feedback functionality ingame or on Discord.