Elemental War 1.11.0

As we worked again on Elemental War anyway due to some other ports we decided to also update the other versions and so we added Steam Deck support!
In general don’t expect huge jumps from this update. We slightly improved the graphics by adjusting post processing and raised texture quality.
Besides that are just a bunch of minor tweaks and some adjustments required for Steam Deck.
This is our last update for Elemental War. If you find any critical bugs we of course will continue support, but besides that don’t expect any more updates here.
Full changelog
Enhancements:
- slightly improved post processing
- Steam Deck adjustments
Fixes:
- fixed random network connection popups
- fixed pressing back button in buy modifier overlay keeps the menu open, but goes to the upper alliance menu
- fixed wording in build tower tutorial text
If you have any balancing concerns or bugs, please let us know, either as comment, in the discussions, via the Feedback functionality ingame or on Discord.
