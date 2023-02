Share · View all patches · Build 10471049 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 13:19:23 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.0.4

•New Content: Mini Drift Events! Wait for them to spawn and complete them to earn Drift Dollas.

•Added pattern to Founder's Pack. If you have bought the Founder's Pack previously, you'll recieve the pattern automatically.

•Bug Fix: Fixed issue that would cause unintended auto drifter selection.

Please reach out to us at contact@mayham.games for any inquiries regarding account issues, bug reporting, or general questions.