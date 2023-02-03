 Skip to content

Hypnotizing Beautiful Sisters Who Piss Me Off update for 3 February 2023

Ver1.75

Build 10470903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major revisions to the beginning and ending lines of events
Fixed animation of hand job
Fixed the animation of the face-sitting position.
Fixed animation of pee-pee splashing in the bath
Fixed the dolphin pants of Imerys that were coming off her skin when she was in a posture.
Fixed a problem with the animation during the sex scene in VR.
Fixed a bug that the ejaculation direction was random (different ejaculation every time).
Fixed a sperm sticking to the buttocks when double ass-job.
Adjusted the linkage of the electric masturbator.
Improved the physics of the buttocks and breasts.

