Grim Realms update for 3 February 2023

Patch 0.8.0.2 - A few minor fixes!

Patch 0.8.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed it so that chainmail only gives -10% work efficieny instead of -15%, making it a more valid option instead of always chosen breastplates.
  • Fixed another crash!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

Grim Nights 2 Content Depot 1522281
