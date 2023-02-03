 Skip to content

江湖幸存者 update for 3 February 2023

0.83f Update

Build 10470765

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize floating damage number performance, this can improve 10~20 fps, especially for infinite mode
  2. Smart save can recovery for original save not exist case
  3. Slightly reduce the difficulty of infinite mode
  4. Improve multiplayer skills achievement hint

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

