0.6.169Update

Mechanism adjustment

-Friends list now prioritizes online players at the top.

-The algorithm of Mustang missile interception has been fine-tuned temporarily, and the entire interception mechanism will be reworked next week.

-There is now a 5-second cooldown for posting messages about sharing a room

balance adjustment

-Increased the health of Rainstorm missiles.

-Increased defense missile health.

-Reduced the health of Overlord Missiles.

-Reduced the health of Bastion Anti-Air Barrage.

-Reduced the health of Melting Point Magnetic Barrage.

BUGfix

-Fixed some spectator bugs

-Fixed some bugs related to missile interception

-Fixed the problem that sometimes the number of matching queues is a decimal