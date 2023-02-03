 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mechabellum update for 3 February 2023

0.6.169Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10470734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.6.169 update

Mechanism adjustment

　-Friends list now prioritizes online players at the top.
　-The algorithm of Mustang missile interception has been fine-tuned temporarily, and the entire interception mechanism will be reworked next week.
　-There is now a 5-second cooldown for posting messages about sharing a room

balance adjustment

　-Increased the health of Rainstorm missiles.
　-Increased defense missile health.
　-Reduced the health of Overlord Missiles.
　-Reduced the health of Bastion Anti-Air Barrage.
　-Reduced the health of Melting Point Magnetic Barrage.

BUGfix

　-Fixed some spectator bugs
　-Fixed some bugs related to missile interception
　-Fixed the problem that sometimes the number of matching queues is a decimal

Changed files in this update

Steel Warzone Depot Windows Depot 669331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link