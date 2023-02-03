 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scrap Games update for 3 February 2023

MAJOR UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10470664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The updated version of the game is now available. We fixed some issues in the game.

Fixed issues :

  • you can now rebind the keys,
  • improved some player animations,
  • combat system is now more dynamic,
  • changed some sounds in the game,

Changed files in this update

Depot 1450411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link