Starting today and running until February 20, there will be an official map competition! You can create a map based on a certain topic and the top 3 map creators receive cash prizes which are sponsored by Daley from Youtube.

You can find all you need to know below.

Start: Now

End: February 20 2023, 23:59 UTC

Rules

Breaking the rules will result in an exclusion from the ratings

Each participant can only submit one map

The map is created by yourself (no collaborations in any way!)

The map has to feature a player controlled unit (static/spectate only maps are not allowed)

Old maps are not allowed, you have to start creating the map after the competition started (the game keeps track of when a map was created, so you have to start with a new map)

The map has to be submitted before the competition is over, updates to the map are not allowed after the competition is completed

The scripting system, custom equipment/items/objects, custom units/prefabs can be used in any way This includes public workshop items of other players and content that you created in the past However, if you use content created by other players, you have to clearly state which parts of you map/content were not created by yourself



Theme: Castle

Create a castle themed battle/map! This topic can be featured in many ways. You could create a classic medieval siege, multiple castles fighting against each other to control land, or maybe you want to try something different like exploring a ruined castle with fantasy themed content or controlling a lord who is trying to build/control a castle while being attacked.

Your map can play in any era and we can't wait to see what creative ideas you come up with!

Reward

Daley is providing a $100 prize pool, so thanks to him and make sure to check out his channels if you have some time!

The prize money will only be paid out via PayPal and is split between the top 3 creators:

1st place: $60

2nd place: $30

3rd place: $10

In addition, the top 6-9 maps (depending on the quality of the entries) will be featured as a quickplay bundle which usually results in these workshop items getting a lot of subscriptions!

How to submit a map

Submitting a map is very easy, but make sure your map doesnt break any of the rules or it will not be considered for the competition!

(Make sure you have the latest update installed)

Upload your map to the workshop The is a banner on the left side in the main menu where you can select one of your workshop maps to submit it

Rating

Each map will receive a score which depends on these categories: (modified based on Desert-Mammoth's original map competition)

Appearance (0-3)

Appearance is how the map looks from an aesthetics point of view - that is to say, how easy it is on the eyes

Technical design covers how well a map is put together; that is to say, how well it runs, the efficiency of object and unit usage, and the complexity of the map in general.

How balanced is a map, when the theme is taken into account? Is it too easy or too hard? Is one team steam rolling the other when it shouldn't be? Is the player waltzing all over the competition without breaking a sweat? Or is the player dying the moment they leave the starting area?

Has it been done before? Has it been over done? Does it use original prefabs or does it borrow from the workshop? Is there something about the map that makes it stand out from the rest?

Is your map using custom units? Are they a designer brand fit for the catwalk or are they as bland as shredded wheat? Are they balanced, and do they fit the map?

Is the map fun to play? Is there non-stop action, or is it scary/exciting/trilling

Does the map have an appealing thumbnail?

How well is the theme represented in the map

Other relevant information about the rating: