イハナシの魔女 update for 3 February 2023

イハナシの魔女（JP）V1.2公開のお知らせ

イハナシの魔女 update for 3 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

日本版の誤字脱字や一部UIの表示不具合を修正いたしました。セーブデータの互換性は確認しておりますが、万が一、不具合があればご連絡ください。

Fixed version has been released (only for Japanese edition)

