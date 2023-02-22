Marcello's quest bug fix - update

Hello Designers!

We've just fixed a bug related to Marcello's quest! The fix will be available with the newest update 🙂

What's fixed?

The problem with the Atlantis decor requirements no longer exists. Once placed, it will count properly toward the objective of this quest. We are sorry for that, and thank you for letting us know about this issue!

DLC Japan:

We want to remind you to wishlist an upcoming DLC: Japan!

In this upcoming DLC, we will take you on a journey to the land of cherry blossom, where you can redecorate your aquariums with a bunch of new decors and fishes! As we are working hard on polishing this DLC, the February update might delay a couple of days due to planned DLC, but no worries. You will be charmed by the things we prepared!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2295420/Aquarium_Designer__Japan/

Just keep swimming, designers!

Aquarium Designer Team