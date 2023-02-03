Build v1.14
Major update, the game has taken a major overhaul. Now only thing left is to add Steam achievements
I would like to really apologize for the delay in updates, I had to deal with several health issues and then I had to work full time to pay for the bills, it has been a tedious year but finally I did what I wanted to do.
- Lots of bug fixes
- Rebalanced the in game economy
- Rebalanced upgrade costs
- New UI for building upgrades
- Fixed numerous bugs in upgrades
- New loading screen
- Drones death sound changed to explosion.
- Loading scene revamped
- Tech Tree now dims out techs that do not have enough tech points to research
- Prepared game for proper starting money and other upgrades.
- Implemented Metal and money currencies
- New creature death sound
- New death Animations (Only Blood)
- Load./Save game disabled (Game can no longer be saved)
- New upgrade menu (Buildings can now be upgraded in mainmenu)
- Game not loading from tutorial scene
- Achievements bug on resource
- Changed How to play
- Changed Controls
- Disabled/Removed Blackmarket
- Removed unnecessary options from options menu
- New enemy death sfx (Now enemies produce proper sounds when they die as they spawn a new game object with sound fx)
- New BGM
- Fixed bug where you need to hit options menu twice to open options (Finally, this has been really bothering me)
- Changed cursor
Changed files in this update