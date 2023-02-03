 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Unearthened update for 3 February 2023

Build v1.14 Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10470595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build v1.14
Major update, the game has taken a major overhaul. Now only thing left is to add Steam achievements

I would like to really apologize for the delay in updates, I had to deal with several health issues and then I had to work full time to pay for the bills, it has been a tedious year but finally I did what I wanted to do.

  • Lots of bug fixes
  • Rebalanced the in game economy
  • Rebalanced upgrade costs
  • New UI for building upgrades
  • Fixed numerous bugs in upgrades
  • New loading screen
  • Drones death sound changed to explosion.
  • Loading scene revamped
  • Tech Tree now dims out techs that do not have enough tech points to research
  • Prepared game for proper starting money and other upgrades.
  • Implemented Metal and money currencies
  • New creature death sound
  • New death Animations (Only Blood)
  • Load./Save game disabled (Game can no longer be saved)
  • New upgrade menu (Buildings can now be upgraded in mainmenu)
  • Game not loading from tutorial scene
  • Achievements bug on resource
  • Changed How to play
  • Changed Controls
  • Disabled/Removed Blackmarket
  • Removed unnecessary options from options menu
  • New enemy death sfx (Now enemies produce proper sounds when they die as they spawn a new game object with sound fx)
  • New BGM
  • Fixed bug where you need to hit options menu twice to open options (Finally, this has been really bothering me)
  • Changed cursor

Changed files in this update

Depot 1847251
  • Loading history…
Depot 1847252
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link