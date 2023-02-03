 Skip to content

DUNGEON WALK－竜迷宮の管理者－ update for 3 February 2023

「Patch Notes_v2.0.2.2」アップデート告知

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
機能追加

・新カードを１枚、追加しました。

①新カード『チェンジカード』
　[ランダム]に選ばれた、手札のカード１枚を破棄して
　２枚のカードを追加します。

バランス調整

・バランス調整のために
　以下のカードを[廃棄]に変更しました。

①『しびれ矢』
② [コスト０]の『マジックナイフ』

