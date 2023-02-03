「Patch Notes_v2.0.2.2」アップデート告知
機能追加
・新カードを１枚、追加しました。
①新カード『チェンジカード』
[ランダム]に選ばれた、手札のカード１枚を破棄して
２枚のカードを追加します。
バランス調整
・バランス調整のために
以下のカードを[廃棄]に変更しました。
①『しびれ矢』
② [コスト０]の『マジックナイフ』
