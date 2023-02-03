My Big Sister: Remastered now in Japanese!

MY BIG SISTER IS NOW IN JAPANESE!
As well I have included a small patch alongside it:
- Fixed some small grammatical/spelling errors
- Fixed soft lock when entering the secret carriage in the train chapter. You can now no longer return
after the cutscene is over.
- Fixed issue with Save files not being translated.
Things currently being worked on:
- Spanish translation
- Russian Translation
Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!
To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackver0.1 to be precise) until your save files work again
Changed files in this update