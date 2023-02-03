 Skip to content

My Big Sister: Remastered update for 3 February 2023

My Big Sister: Remastered now in Japanese!

MY BIG SISTER IS NOW IN JAPANESE!

As well I have included a small patch alongside it:

  • Fixed some small grammatical/spelling errors
  • Fixed soft lock when entering the secret carriage in the train chapter. You can now no longer return
    after the cutscene is over.
  • Fixed issue with Save files not being translated.

Things currently being worked on:

  • Spanish translation
  • Russian Translation

Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackver0.1 to be precise) until your save files work again

