My Big Sister: Remastered now in Japanese!

MY BIG SISTER IS NOW IN JAPANESE!

As well I have included a small patch alongside it:

Fixed some small grammatical/spelling errors

Fixed soft lock when entering the secret carriage in the train chapter. You can now no longer return

after the cutscene is over. Fixed issue with Save files not being translated.

Things currently being worked on:

Spanish translation

Russian Translation

Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackver0.1 to be precise) until your save files work again