Small bugfix update before major update!

Today an update fixing a few bugs has been released, we wanted to roll out these bug fixes before the next major update.

Fixed the secret achievement not unlocking

Fixed negative money rewards

Fixed bugged inventory items appearing for some players

Fixed customers getting stuck on eachother

Fixed pizza topping getting picked up by delivery boxes after being attached to a pizza

Fixed burnt food catching on fire when cut

*Other minor bug fixes

Now, onto some exciting news. The upcoming Catering Update will introduce a whole new way to play the game, you will be able to start your own catering business and make food at numerous venues throughout a big city! You will be able to unlock new recipes and progress through better and better venues, upgrade your equipment and more!

