Gameplay balance for three new game modes.

v0.2.12.3 Game modes

Many hours of testing to balance the game modes has led to the overall improvement of the game experience and the fixing of multiple interface and gameplay issues.

CHANGES:

.3

New game modes : Beginner, Expert, Hardcore.

New tribe reports for lack of food, hunt, tombs, housing and overwork.

Building icon states : broken, needs repairs, building.

Storage priority now affects to unload priority.

New achievement : Atlantis.

.0 .1 .2

The playable area in the region map is doubled.

New tree species: Pine tree.

The game ends when the sea level reaches your settlement.

New thoughts about liked or disliked food.

Tribe mood state in the tribe summary.

New Neolithic clothes variations.

New multiple dismantle tool in the tribe window.

New log storage construction.

New mod system using zip compression and compatibility auto-detection.

FIXES:

.3

The lack of housing effect on unrest is now progressive.

The initial tribe resources are increased.

Icons not updating properly when changing values.

The selection of leaders takes fitness into account as well.

Storage area configuration not working.

Zip support for language mods.

Dead bodies in services blocking its use.

.0 .1 .2

Unrest mechanics and resource production are now more challenging.

Population progression by migrants and births tweaked.

Some user interface and tutorial fixes and improvements.

Culture mixture calculation for newborns was bugged.

Migrant groups issues fixed.

Bury task priority increased.

Rationing policy adjusted.

Navigation zones calculation bugged.

Resources missing after arriving to a new location.

Invalid tool lack report and double reporting.

Updated mapping of the constructions on the map when removing others.

Fixes in the global string table implementation due to related crashes.

The Wesser-Fulda river not displaying in local map.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are developing Neolithic animal husbandry.

