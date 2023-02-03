0.6.169Update

0.6.169 update
Mechanism adjustment
-Friends list now prioritizes online players at the top.
-The algorithm of Mustang missile interception has been fine-tuned temporarily, and the entire interception mechanism will be reworked next week.
-There is now a 5-second cooldown for posting messages about sharing a room
balance adjustment
-Increased the health of Rainstorm missiles.
-Increased defense missile health.
-Reduced the health of Overlord Missiles.
-Reduced the health of Bastion Anti-Air Barrage.
-Reduced the health of Melting Point Magnetic Barrage.
BUGfix
-Fixed some spectator bugs
-Fixed some bugs related to missile interception
-Fixed the problem that sometimes the number of matching queues is a decimal
Changed files in this update