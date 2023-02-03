 Skip to content

PIGROMANCE update for 3 February 2023

Early Access 0.7.02 update notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PIGROMANCE has been updated to version 0.7.02.

[Update note]

  • Game play stabilization
  • map progress optimization
  • Some issues had been occured in last update version has been solved.

We will continously update to our game in better way.
Thank you.

