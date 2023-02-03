Early Access 0.7.02 update notice

PIGROMANCE has been updated to version 0.7.02.
[Update note]
- Game play stabilization
- map progress optimization
- Some issues had been occured in last update version has been solved.
We will continously update to our game in better way.
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
PIGROMANCE has been updated to version 0.7.02.
[Update note]
We will continously update to our game in better way.
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update