DD# 107 Colorful Characters

Hi, everyone. Welcome to meet a list of extraordinary people in this week's developer's diary.

A wise man once said, "a feature that does not show on UI is not a feature at all."

(That's the previous Hearts of Iron 4's game director Podcat who I once dumped on a lot of bug reports to. He is now working on some new cool stuff that even I don't know much about. Even I know, I cannot tell you. :D)

Anyway, we got a relationship system in the game for a long time. The game is tirelessly tracking your actions and the impacts on various characters. However, it seems we don't have anything clearly indicating their feeling about you after all that you have done except sometimes you may find some clues in their dialogs. It's an issue I intend to fix this week.

Now we have a dedicated UI to show your relationships with those colorful characters in the game.

Please note, not all characters with a relationship value have been implemented on this UI. Some still require a few tech and art issues to be sorted out first.

Some examples:

The people you met at the very beginning of the game.









By the way, Zhang Yin just got his 3D model updated this week. Thus, he looks a bit different now.

The Illuminati:





The Beggar King:



Someone that you may develop a very special relationship with:



Of course, as we live in a strange world, you can develop a relationship even with a sentient vendor machine:



Because of the nature of this anomaly, the relationship with Vic directly affects what kind of soda you can get.

Not just to people, and not just to someone who likes you. You can also check your relationship with another secret or not-so-secret society here:



Hopefully, that's not too many spoilers. As the world keeps expanding, and more stories unfold, it's likely the relationships between you and all those existing and new colorful characters in this world will continue to develop.

Relationship UI is one of the focuses of this week. However, that's not everything. During the revisit to all those characters above. Some received new story content along the way. For example, Weishaupt now has some special dialog when you ask him about the incident near the Queensmouth Church while bringing Trump with you.

We also got something about cooking.

We got a new cooking recipe to make salted fish.

We got a new equipment prefix that can improve your cooking skills.

We even got a minor kitchen god worshiped by people in East Asia added to the game.



Some other small additions to the game include: exchanging dust of history with GPA coins and more prefixes such as Hunter's and Vengeful.

That's for this week. Even if we live in a twilight world, there may still be colorful friends at dusk,

Today's changelog:

############Content##############

[Prefix]New prefix: Chef's (Increase cooking skills level.)

[Prefix]New prefix: Hunter's (Increase damage to animals.)

[Prefix]New prefix: Vengeful (Increase counter attack rate.)

[Bakery Girl]Increased the number of Baguette Weapons she bakes every time.