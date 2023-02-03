February 3rd bug fixes

- Fixed bug that caused blackscreen when returning to menu
- Fixed bug that caused blackscreen when returning from credits
- Fixed bug that caused Charge Laser to not pierce through objects
- Fixed bug that caused Charge Laser to not pierce through player's shield
- Fixed bug that caused Ladders to not behave properly
- Fixed bug that caused the Chicken Mom to not have correct dialog
- Fixed bug that caused the Vulture to push other enemies into walls
Bloody Hell update for 3 February 2023
