Bloody Hell update for 3 February 2023

February 3rd bug fixes

February 3rd bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that caused blackscreen when returning to menu
  • Fixed bug that caused blackscreen when returning from credits
  • Fixed bug that caused Charge Laser to not pierce through objects
  • Fixed bug that caused Charge Laser to not pierce through player's shield
  • Fixed bug that caused Ladders to not behave properly
  • Fixed bug that caused the Chicken Mom to not have correct dialog
  • Fixed bug that caused the Vulture to push other enemies into walls

